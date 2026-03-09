Ex-Dividend Reminder: News, Omnicom Group and OneSpaWorld Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, News Corp (Symbol: NWS), Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. News Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 4/8/26, Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 4/9/26, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/25/26. As a percentage of NWS's recent stock price of $27.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of News Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when NWS shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for OMC to open 0.94% lower in price and for OSW to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWS, OMC, and OSW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

News Corp (Symbol: NWS):



Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (Symbol: OSW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for News Corp, 3.77% for Omnicom Group, Inc., and 0.98% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

In Monday trading, News Corp shares are currently up about 2.8%, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

