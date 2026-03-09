Ex-Dividend Reminder: News, New Jersey Resources and Spire

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, News Corp (Symbol: NWSA), New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), and Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. News Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.10 on 4/8/26, New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 4/1/26, and Spire Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.825 on 4/2/26. As a percentage of NWSA's recent stock price of $24.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of News Corp to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when NWSA shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for NJR to open 0.87% lower in price and for SR to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWSA, NJR, and SR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

News Corp (Symbol: NWSA):



New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



Spire Inc (Symbol: SR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.81% for News Corp, 3.48% for New Jersey Resources Corp, and 3.60% for Spire Inc.

In Monday trading, News Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Spire Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

