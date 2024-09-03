News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmont, Mosaic and Linde

September 03, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/24, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), and Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/30/24, Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/19/24, and Linde PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.39 on 9/18/24. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $53.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Newmont Corp to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when NEM shares open for trading on 9/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for MOS to open 0.74% lower in price and for LIN to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEM, MOS, and LIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):

NEM+Dividend+History+Chart

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):

MOS+Dividend+History+Chart

Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN):

LIN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.87% for Newmont Corp, 2.94% for Mosaic Co, and 1.16% for Linde PLC.

In Tuesday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Mosaic Co shares are off about 0.1%, and Linde PLC shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

