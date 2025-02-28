Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmont, Alcoa and Hudbay Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/25, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), and Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/27/25, Alcoa Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/20/25, and Hudbay Minerals Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.01 on 3/21/25. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $42.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Newmont Corp to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when NEM shares open for trading on 3/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for AA to open 0.30% lower in price and for HBM to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEM, AA, and HBM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA):



Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Newmont Corp, 1.20% for Alcoa Corporation, and 0.28% for Hudbay Minerals Inc.

In Friday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently off about 3.4%, Alcoa Corporation shares are down about 0.7%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are down about 4.9% on the day.

