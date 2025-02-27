Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmark Group, Cohen & Steers and Stifel Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK), Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS), and Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmark Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/17/25, Cohen & Steers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/13/25, and Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of NMRK's recent stock price of $14.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Newmark Group Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when NMRK shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for CNS to open 0.72% lower in price and for SF to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NMRK, CNS, and SF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK):



Cohen & Steers Inc (Symbol: CNS):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.84% for Newmark Group Inc, 2.86% for Cohen & Steers Inc, and 1.75% for Stifel Financial Corporation.

In Thursday trading, Newmark Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Cohen & Steers Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Stifel Financial Corporation shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

