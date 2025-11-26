Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newell Brands, LCI Industries and Kraft Heinz

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII), and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/15/25, LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 12/12/25, and Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/26/25. As a percentage of NWL's recent stock price of $3.46, this dividend works out to approximately 2.02%, so look for shares of Newell Brands Inc to trade 2.02% lower — all else being equal — when NWL shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for LCII to open 0.98% lower in price and for KHC to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWL, LCII, and KHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.09% for Newell Brands Inc, 3.94% for LCI Industries, and 6.29% for Kraft Heinz Co.

In Wednesday trading, Newell Brands Inc shares are currently trading flat, LCI Industries shares are up about 4%, and Kraft Heinz Co shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

