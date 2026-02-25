Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newell Brands, Griffon and Honeywell International

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), and Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 3/13/26, Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/18/26, and Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of NWL's recent stock price of $4.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of Newell Brands Inc to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when NWL shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for GFF to open 0.25% lower in price and for HON to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NWL, GFF, and HON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):

NWL+Dividend+History+Chart

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):

GFF+Dividend+History+Chart

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):

HON+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.07% for Newell Brands Inc, 1.01% for Griffon Corp., and 1.95% for Honeywell International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Newell Brands Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, Griffon Corp. shares are up about 1%, and Honeywell International Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

