Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newell Brands, Coca-Cola and WK Kellogg

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO), and WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/13/24, Coca-Cola Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 12/16/24, and WK Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of NWL's recent stock price of $9.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Newell Brands Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when NWL shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for KO to open 0.75% lower in price and for KLG to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWL, KO, and KLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO):



WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for Newell Brands Inc, 3.01% for Coca-Cola Co, and 3.05% for WK Kellogg Co.

In Wednesday trading, Newell Brands Inc shares are currently off about 2.9%, Coca-Cola Co shares are up about 0.3%, and WK Kellogg Co shares are up about 4.2% on the day.

