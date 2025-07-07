Markets
NYT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Times, Erie Indemnity and Preferred Bank

July 07, 2025 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/25, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/24/25, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.365 on 7/22/25, and Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/22/25. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $57.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of New York Times Co. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when NYT shares open for trading on 7/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.39% lower in price and for PFBC to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYT, ERIE, and PFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):

NYT+Dividend+History+Chart

Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):

ERIE+Dividend+History+Chart

Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):

PFBC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for New York Times Co., 1.57% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 3.28% for Preferred Bank.

In Monday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently up about 1%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 1.1%, and Preferred Bank shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
 NBL shares outstanding history
 UNAM shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average-> NBL shares outstanding history-> UNAM shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NYT
ERIE
PFBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.