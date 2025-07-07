Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Times, Erie Indemnity and Preferred Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/25, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE), and Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 7/24/25, Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.365 on 7/22/25, and Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/22/25. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $57.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of New York Times Co. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when NYT shares open for trading on 7/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for ERIE to open 0.39% lower in price and for PFBC to open 0.82% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYT, ERIE, and PFBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for New York Times Co., 1.57% for Erie Indemnity Co., and 3.28% for Preferred Bank.

In Monday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently up about 1%, Erie Indemnity Co. shares are up about 1.1%, and Preferred Bank shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average

 NBL shares outstanding history

 UNAM shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.