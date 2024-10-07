Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Times, American Tower and Kite Realty Group Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/9/24, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), and Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/24/24, American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 10/25/24, and Kite Realty Group Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 10/16/24. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $55.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of New York Times Co. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when NYT shares open for trading on 10/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for AMT to open 0.72% lower in price and for KRG to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYT, AMT, and KRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



Kite Realty Group Trust (Symbol: KRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.94% for New York Times Co., 2.90% for American Tower Corp, and 4.01% for Kite Realty Group Trust.

In Monday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently up about 0.8%, American Tower Corp shares are down about 2.5%, and Kite Realty Group Trust shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

