Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Ameren and PPL

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/25, New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/1/25, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/30/25, and PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of NJR's recent stock price of $44.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of New Jersey Resources Corp to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when NJR shares open for trading on 6/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.74% lower in price and for PPL to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NJR, AEE, and PPL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.03% for New Jersey Resources Corp, 2.96% for Ameren Corp, and 3.20% for PPL Corp.

In Friday trading, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Ameren Corp shares are off about 0.5%, and PPL Corp shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

