Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, Acadian Asset Management and United Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI), and United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 1/2/26, Acadian Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/24/25, and United Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of NJR's recent stock price of $44.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of New Jersey Resources Corp to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when NJR shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for AAMI to open 0.02% lower in price and for UBSI to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NJR, AAMI, and UBSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



Acadian Asset Management Inc (Symbol: AAMI):



United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.22% for New Jersey Resources Corp, 0.09% for Acadian Asset Management Inc, and 3.99% for United Bankshares Inc.

In Wednesday trading, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Acadian Asset Management Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and United Bankshares Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

