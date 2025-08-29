Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetSTREIT, Tradeweb Markets and Realty Income

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST), Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW), and Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.215 on 9/15/25, Tradeweb Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/16/25, and Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.269 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of NTST's recent stock price of $18.19, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of NetSTREIT Corp to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when NTST shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for TW to open 0.10% lower in price and for O to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTST, TW, and O, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):



Tradeweb Markets Inc (Symbol: TW):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.73% for NetSTREIT Corp, 0.39% for Tradeweb Markets Inc, and 5.55% for Realty Income Corp.

In Friday trading, NetSTREIT Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, Tradeweb Markets Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Realty Income Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

