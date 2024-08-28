News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nelnet, Trustmark and Apple Hospitality REIT

August 28, 2024

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/13/24, Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/15/24, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of NNI's recent stock price of $113.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Nelnet Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when NNI shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for TRMK to open 0.70% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNI, TRMK, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):

NNI+Dividend+History+Chart

Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):

TRMK+Dividend+History+Chart

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):

APLE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for Nelnet Inc, 2.81% for Trustmark Corp, and 6.71% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Nelnet Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Trustmark Corp shares are off about 1%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

