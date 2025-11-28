Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nelnet, Houlihan Lokey and M & T Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI), and M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 12/15/25, Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/15/25, and M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of NNI's recent stock price of $130.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Nelnet Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when NNI shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for HLI to open 0.34% lower in price and for MTB to open 0.79% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNI, HLI, and MTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for Nelnet Inc, 1.37% for Houlihan Lokey Inc, and 3.15% for M & T Bank Corp.

In Friday trading, Nelnet Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and M & T Bank Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

