Ex-Dividend Reminder: NBT Bancorp, Piper Sandler Companies and SL Green Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR), and SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 9/15/25, Piper Sandler Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/12/25, and SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of NBTB's recent stock price of $44.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when NBTB shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for PIPR to open 0.21% lower in price and for SLG to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBTB, PIPR, and SLG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.30% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., 0.83% for Piper Sandler Companies, and 5.56% for SL Green Realty Corp.

In Wednesday trading, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Piper Sandler Companies shares are up about 1.4%, and SL Green Realty Corp shares are off about 1% on the day.

