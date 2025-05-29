Ex-Dividend Reminder: NBT Bancorp, Nelnet and Associated Banc-Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), and Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/16/25, Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/16/25, and Associated Banc-Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of NBTB's recent stock price of $41.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when NBTB shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for NNI to open 0.24% lower in price and for ASB to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBTB, NNI, and ASB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., 0.96% for Nelnet Inc, and 3.98% for Associated Banc-Corp.

In Thursday trading, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Nelnet Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Associated Banc-Corp shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

