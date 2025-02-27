Ex-Dividend Reminder: NBT Bancorp, Hartford Insurance Group and FNB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG), and FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/17/25, Hartford Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 4/2/25, and FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/15/25. As a percentage of NBTB's recent stock price of $46.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when NBTB shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for HIG to open 0.45% lower in price and for FNB to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBTB, HIG, and FNB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG):



FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.90% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., 1.80% for Hartford Insurance Group Inc, and 3.30% for FNB Corp.

In Thursday trading, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Hartford Insurance Group Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and FNB Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

