Ex-Dividend Reminder: NBT Bancorp, First Financial Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/24, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC), and Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/17/24, First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/17/24, and Eastern Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of NBTB's recent stock price of $35.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when NBTB shares open for trading on 6/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for FFBC to open 1.05% lower in price and for EBC to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBTB, FFBC, and EBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



Eastern Bankshares Inc (Symbol: EBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.57% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., 4.19% for First Financial Bancorp, and 3.32% for Eastern Bankshares Inc.

In Thursday trading, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently off about 2%, First Financial Bancorp shares are off about 1.3%, and Eastern Bankshares Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

