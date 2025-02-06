News & Insights

Markets
NMM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navios Maritime Partners, Matthews International and United States Steel

February 06, 2025 — 10:14 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/25, Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM), Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW), and United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 2/13/25, Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/24/25, and United States Steel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/12/25. As a percentage of NMM's recent stock price of $44.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when NMM shares open for trading on 2/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for MATW to open 0.93% lower in price and for X to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NMM, MATW, and X, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):

NMM+Dividend+History+Chart

Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):

MATW+Dividend+History+Chart

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X):

X+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for Navios Maritime Partners LP, 3.74% for Matthews International Corp, and 0.53% for United States Steel Corp..

In Thursday trading, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are currently up about 1.3%, Matthews International Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and United States Steel Corp. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Seven Options Myths Debunked
 ODP Stock Predictions
 ERYP Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Seven Options Myths Debunked-> ODP Stock Predictions-> ERYP Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NMM
MATW
X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.