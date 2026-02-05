Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navios Maritime Partners, Deluxe and RB Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/26, Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM), Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), and RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 2/12/26, Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/23/26, and RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of NMM's recent stock price of $59.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when NMM shares open for trading on 2/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for DLX to open 1.06% lower in price and for RBA to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NMM, DLX, and RBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.34% for Navios Maritime Partners LP, 4.26% for Deluxe Corp, and 1.07% for RB Global Inc.

In Thursday trading, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are currently down about 2.4%, Deluxe Corp shares are up about 3%, and RB Global Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

