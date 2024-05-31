Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navigator Holdings, La-Z-Boy and Nordstrom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/24, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS), La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), and Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navigator Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/25/24, La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/14/24, and Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/19/24. As a percentage of NVGS's recent stock price of $17.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when NVGS shares open for trading on 6/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for LZB to open 0.54% lower in price and for JWN to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVGS, LZB, and JWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.13% for Navigator Holdings Ltd., 2.17% for La-Z-Boy Inc., and 3.61% for Nordstrom, Inc..

In Friday trading, Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are currently up about 1.9%, La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are up about 2.7%, and Nordstrom, Inc. shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

