Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navigator Holdings, Hafnia and BorgWarner

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/24, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS), Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN), and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navigator Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/24/24, Hafnia Limitedhares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4049 on 9/13/24, and BorgWarner Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of NVGS's recent stock price of $16.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when NVGS shares open for trading on 9/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for HAFN to open 5.04% lower in price and for BWA to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVGS, HAFN, and BWA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS):



Hafnia Limitedhares (Symbol: HAFN):



BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Navigator Holdings Ltd., 20.14% for Hafnia Limitedhares, and 1.30% for BorgWarner Inc.

In Friday trading, Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Hafnia Limitedhares shares are up about 2.8%, and BorgWarner Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

