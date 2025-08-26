Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navigator Holdings, Expedia Group and NextEra Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/25, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS), Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navigator Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/17/25, Expedia Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/18/25, and NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5665 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of NVGS's recent stock price of $16.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when NVGS shares open for trading on 8/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXPE to open 0.19% lower in price and for NEE to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVGS, EXPE, and NEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS):



Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE):



NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Navigator Holdings Ltd., 0.75% for Expedia Group Inc, and 3.00% for NextEra Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Expedia Group Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and NextEra Energy Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

