Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navigator Holdings, Energizer Holdings and Atmus Filtration Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/25, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS), Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), and Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navigator Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 12/16/25, Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/10/25, and Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of NVGS's recent stock price of $17.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when NVGS shares open for trading on 11/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for ENR to open 1.70% lower in price and for ATMU to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVGS, ENR, and ATMU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS):



Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Navigator Holdings Ltd., 6.79% for Energizer Holdings Inc, and 0.47% for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are currently off about 1.4%, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.6%, and Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

