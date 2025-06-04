Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navient, Commerce Bancshares and Northern Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH), and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/20/25, Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 6/24/25, and Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of NAVI's recent stock price of $13.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Navient Corp to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when NAVI shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBSH to open 0.43% lower in price and for NTRS to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NAVI, CBSH, and NTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.74% for Navient Corp, 1.74% for Commerce Bancshares Inc, and 2.80% for Northern Trust Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Navient Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Northern Trust Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

