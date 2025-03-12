Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Storage Affiliates Trust, Lamar Advertising and RenaissanceRe Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA), Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Storage Affiliates Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/31/25, Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 3/28/25, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of NSA's recent stock price of $37.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when NSA shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for LAMR to open 1.33% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NSA, LAMR, and RNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.03% for National Storage Affiliates Trust, 5.31% for Lamar Advertising Co, and 0.67% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd..

In Wednesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently off about 4.5%, Lamar Advertising Co shares are off about 4.6%, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

