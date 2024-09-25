Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Health Investors, Equity Lifestyle Properties and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/24, National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 11/1/24, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4775 on 10/11/24, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 10/28/24. As a percentage of NHI's recent stock price of $83.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of National Health Investors, Inc. to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when NHI shares open for trading on 9/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ELS to open 0.65% lower in price and for CM to open 1.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NHI, ELS, and CM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) (Symbol: CM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.29% for National Health Investors, Inc., 2.62% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, and 5.84% for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario).

In Wednesday trading, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (Toronto, Ontario) shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

