Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Health Investors, American Tower and Orchid Island Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT), and Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 10/31/25, American Tower Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.70 on 10/20/25, and Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 10/30/25. As a percentage of NHI's recent stock price of $79.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of National Health Investors, Inc. to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when NHI shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMT to open 0.88% lower in price and for ORC to open 1.72% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NHI, AMT, and ORC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT):



Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.62% for National Health Investors, Inc., 3.51% for American Tower Corp, and 20.60% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.

In Friday trading, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, American Tower Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

