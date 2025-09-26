Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Fuel Gas, Zimmer Biomet Holdings and National Healthcare

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), and National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 10/15/25, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/31/25, and National Healthcare Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of NFG's recent stock price of $92.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of National Fuel Gas Co. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when NFG shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZBH to open 0.25% lower in price and for NHC to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NFG, ZBH, and NHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH):



National Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: NHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.31% for National Fuel Gas Co., 0.99% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, and 2.09% for National Healthcare Corp..

In Friday trading, National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are down about 2%, and National Healthcare Corp. shares are off about 2% on the day.

