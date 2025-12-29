Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Fuel Gas, Algonquin Power & Utilities and Ensign Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN), and Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 1/15/26, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 1/15/26, and Ensign Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 1/31/26. As a percentage of NFG's recent stock price of $80.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of National Fuel Gas Co. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when NFG shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for AQN to open 1.05% lower in price and for ENSG to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NFG, AQN, and ENSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for National Fuel Gas Co., 4.20% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, and 0.15% for Ensign Group Inc.

In Monday trading, National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently down about 0.8%, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and Ensign Group Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

