Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Bank Holdings, Weyerhaeuser and RLI

May 28, 2025 — 10:26 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/13/25, Weyerhaeuser Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/13/25, and RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/20/25. As a percentage of NBHC's recent stock price of $37.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of National Bank Holdings Corp to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when NBHC shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for WY to open 0.81% lower in price and for RLI to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBHC, WY, and RLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):

Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY):

RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for National Bank Holdings Corp, 3.25% for Weyerhaeuser Co, and 0.84% for RLI Corp.

In Wednesday trading, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Weyerhaeuser Co shares are up about 2.4%, and RLI Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

