Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Bank Holdings, First Citizens BancShares and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/14/24, First Citizens BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.64 on 6/17/24, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.25 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of NBHC's recent stock price of $37.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of National Bank Holdings Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when NBHC shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for FCNCA to open 0.09% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBHC, FCNCA, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.03% for National Bank Holdings Corp, 0.37% for First Citizens BancShares Inc, and 5.06% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Wednesday trading, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

