Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Bank Holdings, Apple Hospitality REIT and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/13/26, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 3/16/26, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of NBHC's recent stock price of $40.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of National Bank Holdings Corp to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when NBHC shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.66% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBHC, APLE, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.18% for National Bank Holdings Corp, 7.90% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 12.73% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are off about 0.5%, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

 TRN Videos

 RDCM market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.