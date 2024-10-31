Ex-Dividend Reminder: Murphy USA, SJW Group and Pinnacle West Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), SJW Group (Symbol: SJW), and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/2/24, SJW Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/2/24, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.895 on 12/2/24. As a percentage of MUSA's recent stock price of $472.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Murphy USA Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when MUSA shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for SJW to open 0.72% lower in price and for PNW to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MUSA, SJW, and PNW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):



SJW Group (Symbol: SJW):



Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Murphy USA Inc, 2.89% for SJW Group, and 4.09% for Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

In Thursday trading, Murphy USA Inc shares are currently off about 1%, SJW Group shares are down about 1.3%, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

