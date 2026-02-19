Markets
MUSA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Murphy USA, American States Water and Organon

February 19, 2026 — 10:12 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/26, Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/5/26, American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.504 on 3/5/26, and Organon & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/12/26. As a percentage of MUSA's recent stock price of $390.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Murphy USA Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when MUSA shares open for trading on 2/23/26. Similarly, investors should look for AWR to open 0.69% lower in price and for OGN to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MUSA, AWR, and OGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):

MUSA+Dividend+History+Chart

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):

AWR+Dividend+History+Chart

Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN):

OGN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Murphy USA Inc, 2.75% for American States Water Co, and 1.07% for Organon & Co.

In Thursday trading, Murphy USA Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, American States Water Co shares are down about 2%, and Organon & Co shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

