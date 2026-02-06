Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mueller Water Products, Visa and Kennametal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/26, Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), Visa Inc (Symbol: V), and Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/20/26, Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 3/2/26, and Kennametal Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/24/26. As a percentage of MWA's recent stock price of $27.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Mueller Water Products Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when MWA shares open for trading on 2/10/26. Similarly, investors should look for V to open 0.20% lower in price and for KMT to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MWA, V, and KMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



Visa Inc (Symbol: V):



Kennametal Inc. (Symbol: KMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for Mueller Water Products Inc, 0.81% for Visa Inc, and 2.09% for Kennametal Inc..

In Friday trading, Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Visa Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Kennametal Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

