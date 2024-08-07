Ex-Dividend Reminder: Mueller Water Products, Terex and Bread Financial Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA), Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), and Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Mueller Water Products Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.064 on 8/20/24, Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 9/19/24, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/13/24. As a percentage of MWA's recent stock price of $20.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Mueller Water Products Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when MWA shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for TEX to open 0.31% lower in price and for BFH to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MWA, TEX, and BFH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Mueller Water Products Inc (Symbol: MWA):



Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Mueller Water Products Inc, 1.23% for Terex Corp., and 1.89% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Mueller Water Products Inc shares are currently up about 6%, Terex Corp. shares are up about 1.9%, and Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

