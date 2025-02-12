Ex-Dividend Reminder: MSCI, Bread Financial Holdings and Cintas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), and Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 2/28/25, Bread Financial Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/21/25, and Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of MSCI's recent stock price of $577.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of MSCI Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when MSCI shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for BFH to open 0.34% lower in price and for CTAS to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSCI, BFH, and CTAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):



Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for MSCI Inc, 1.34% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc, and 0.76% for Cintas Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, MSCI Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Bread Financial Holdings Inc shares are up about 3.1%, and Cintas Corporation shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

