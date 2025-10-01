Ex-Dividend Reminder: Morningstar, Cousins Properties and Cisco Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/25, Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN), Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ), and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Morningstar Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.455 on 10/31/25, Cousins Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/15/25, and Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 10/22/25. As a percentage of MORN's recent stock price of $232.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Morningstar Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when MORN shares open for trading on 10/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for CUZ to open 1.11% lower in price and for CSCO to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for MORN, CUZ, and CSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Morningstar Inc (Symbol: MORN):



Cousins Properties Inc (Symbol: CUZ):



Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Morningstar Inc, 4.42% for Cousins Properties Inc, and 2.40% for Cisco Systems Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Morningstar Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Cousins Properties Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

