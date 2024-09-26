Ex-Dividend Reminder: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, Tecnoglass and Kayne Anderson BDC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (Symbol: MSDL), Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS), and Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/25/24, Tecnoglass Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/31/24, and Kayne Anderson BDC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of MSDL's recent stock price of $19.92, this dividend works out to approximately 2.51%, so look for shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund to trade 2.51% lower — all else being equal — when MSDL shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for TGLS to open 0.16% lower in price and for KBDC to open 2.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MSDL, TGLS, and KBDC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (Symbol: MSDL):



Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS):



Kayne Anderson BDC Inc (Symbol: KBDC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.04% for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, 0.66% for Tecnoglass Inc, and 9.99% for Kayne Anderson BDC Inc.

In Thursday trading, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund shares are currently off about 0.6%, Tecnoglass Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Kayne Anderson BDC Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

