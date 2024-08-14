Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Otis Worldwide and Emerson Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/24, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), and Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 9/6/24, Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/6/24, and Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/10/24. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $464.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when MCO shares open for trading on 8/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for OTIS to open 0.42% lower in price and for EMR to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCO, OTIS, and EMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.73% for Moody's Corp., 1.69% for Otis Worldwide Corp, and 2.02% for Emerson Electric Co..

In Wednesday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Otis Worldwide Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Emerson Electric Co. shares are up about 1% on the day.

