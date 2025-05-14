Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moody's, Comfort Systems USA and Federal Signal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moody's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 6/6/25, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/27/25, and Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of MCO's recent stock price of $484.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Moody's Corp. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when MCO shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.10% lower in price and for FSS to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCO, FIX, and FSS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Moody's Corp., 0.39% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 0.59% for Federal Signal Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Moody's Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are up about 3%, and Federal Signal Corp. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

