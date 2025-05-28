Ex-Dividend Reminder: Monarch Casino & Resort, MGE Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI), MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/15/25, MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/15/25, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of MCRI's recent stock price of $84.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when MCRI shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for MGEE to open 0.50% lower in price and for BIP to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCRI, MGEE, and BIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., 1.98% for MGE Energy Inc, and 5.17% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.8%, MGE Energy Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

