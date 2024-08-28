Ex-Dividend Reminder: Monarch Casino & Resort, Jack in the Box and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI), Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/15/24, Jack in the Box, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 9/19/24, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/15/24. As a percentage of MCRI's recent stock price of $74.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when MCRI shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for JACK to open 0.87% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCRI, JACK, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., 3.46% for Jack in the Box, Inc., and 2.10% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are down about 3%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

