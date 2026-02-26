Ex-Dividend Reminder: Monarch Casino & Resort, Exelon and Clearway Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI), Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC), and Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/16/26, Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/13/26, and Clearway Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4602 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of MCRI's recent stock price of $95.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when MCRI shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for EXC to open 0.86% lower in price and for CWEN to open 1.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MCRI, EXC, and CWEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI):



Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):



Clearway Energy Inc (Symbol: CWEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.25% for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., 3.45% for Exelon Corp, and 4.75% for Clearway Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Exelon Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Clearway Energy Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

