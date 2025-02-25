Ex-Dividend Reminder: Molson Coors Beverage, Marriott International and Labcorp Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/25, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/14/25, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/31/25, and Labcorp Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/12/25. As a percentage of TAP's recent stock price of $61.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when TAP shares open for trading on 2/27/25. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.23% lower in price and for LH to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAP, MAR, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):



Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.07% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, 0.91% for Marriott International, Inc., and 1.15% for Labcorp Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently up about 1.4%, Marriott International, Inc. shares are off about 0.3%, and Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

