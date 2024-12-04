News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Molson Coors Beverage, General Motors and Tapestry

December 04, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/24, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP), General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Molson Coors Beverage Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/20/24, General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/19/24, and Tapestry Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/23/24. As a percentage of TAP's recent stock price of $61.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when TAP shares open for trading on 12/6/24. Similarly, investors should look for GM to open 0.22% lower in price and for TPR to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TAP, GM, and TPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP):

TAP+Dividend+History+Chart

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):

GM+Dividend+History+Chart

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR):

TPR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Molson Coors Beverage Co, 0.89% for General Motors Co, and 2.18% for Tapestry Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently off about 0.5%, General Motors Co shares are down about 2.5%, and Tapestry Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

