Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moelis, Lazard and Blackstone

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/25, Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), and Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/18/25, Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/15/25, and Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 8/11/25. As a percentage of MC's recent stock price of $71.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Moelis & Company Class A to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when MC shares open for trading on 8/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for LAZ to open 0.94% lower in price and for BX to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MC, LAZ, and BX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for Moelis & Company Class A, 3.76% for Lazard, and 2.35% for Blackstone Inc.

In Thursday trading, Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently up about 0.1%, Lazard shares are up about 0.3%, and Blackstone Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks

 Funds Holding SRUN

 BYON Next Earnings Date



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.