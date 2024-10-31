Ex-Dividend Reminder: Moelis, KKR and Healthpeak Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC), KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), and Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/2/24, KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 11/19/24, and Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of MC's recent stock price of $66.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Moelis & Company Class A to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when MC shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for KKR to open 0.12% lower in price and for DOC to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MC, KKR, and DOC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for Moelis & Company Class A, 0.50% for KKR & CO Inc, and 5.28% for Healthpeak Properties Inc.

In Thursday trading, Moelis & Company Class A shares are currently off about 0.9%, KKR & CO Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SLGG Options Chain

 EIX RSI

 Funds Holding BSSX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.